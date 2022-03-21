Montpelier, VT — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that the trout fishing season will open on Saturday, April 9. With unpredictable weather during early spring, State Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good shared some advice for anglers.

“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” said Good. “Early in the season, like on an opening weekend, you’ll probably have more success if you focus on waters known to hold wild trout. Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures. If you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you’ll have a good chance of catching a few fish, and enjoy a nice day outside.”

Good notes that finding a small to medium low-elevation river or stream that is not too murky can be key, as trout are coldblooded and may be slow to bite in low temperatures, so it is key that they can see the bait, lure, or fly. Larger baits can often be more effective in the early season. Spin-anglers are suggested to try nightcrawlers, egg imitations, bright-colored spoons, or spinners. Fly anglers are advised to try drifting large, more visible flies like wooly buggers, streamers, or San Juan worms along the bottom in slower pools and runs.

Anglers can check the department’s website for updates to the Trout Stocking page here.