There’s two day left until the General Election and Vermont U.S. Senate candidates are putting in last-minute efforts to gain votes. Sunday, Congressman Peter Welch embarked on a whistlestop tour from Burlington to Rutland. He was joined by Candidate for Governor Brenda Siegel, Candidate for Congress Becca Balint, Candidate for Attorney General Charity Clark, and other democratic nominees.

Congressman Welch’s ‘Railroad to Victory’ tour holds significance. When he first ran for congress in 2006, he campaigned on a whistlestop train tour of the same route.

Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate Gerald Malloy was joined by volunteers in a sign wave, and shared his story with Vermont Veterans Sunday. In reflection of his campaign, Malloy said, “it’s been fantastic meeting Vermonters from all 14 counties.”

Congressman Welch noted, “we’ve had all of the campaigning for months, and now it’s time for people to make certain they vote.” Throughout Welch’s train tour, he and the other democratic candidates stressed the importance of voting and sharing one’s voice.

On Friday, Malloy noted he’s running “to represent, serve, and fight for all Vermonters – not just a section of Vermonters – all Vermonters.”

Congressman Welch says “defending our democracy and standing up for everyday people” will be an important choice Vermonters will make.

In a statement provided Sunday, Malloy noted he’ll be visiting all Vermont counties Monday, and will be voting in Ascutney on Tuesday. He wrote in part:

“I have continued engaging Vermonters in person across the state… Our AMAZINGLY loyal Deploy Malloy Volunteers are crushing the ground game. The momentum for much needed change here in Vermont is fever pitch. Please let your voice be heard. We are headed to a huge victory for a better future for Vermont. May the 14th star shine bright, may God bless America.”

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Malloy, though Malloy disagrees with Trump about the 2020 election, saying he believes Joe Biden won the presidency legitimately. Malloy said, “I’m honored, I had a former United States of America President call me up, we talked at length about Vermont politics, and he offered me an endorsement.”

In a statement responding to this endorsement, Welch wrote in part:

“The choice in this election has never been clearer for the direction of our country and the future of our democracy. Mr. Malloy voted for former President Trump twice, I voted to impeach Trump twice… I’m running to be Vermont’s next Senator to strengthen our democracy and fight for working families. We need all Vermonters to vote and make their voices heard – for Vermont, for our country, and for our democracy.”