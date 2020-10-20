Vermont unemployment down in September

Vermont’s unemployment rate is down in September compared to August, but lawmakers are skeptical.

The department said the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for September was 4.2 percent, a decrease of six-tenths of one percentage point from August’s estimate of 4.8 percent. Governor Phil Scott said these numbers are problematic.

“I don’t think it’s real, in a lot of respects,” Governor Scott said. “I think there is still a lot of struggling people out there, a lot of people who are unemployed who aren’t necessarily on unemployment at this point in time.”

Governor Scott believes it’s critical we do what we can to help our hardest hit employers during these times so they can survive this pandemic.

“Because the fact is we’re going to need them in order to have a strong recovery,” Governor Scott said.

For jobseekers looking to return to work, or for employers with available positions, the Department’s job service, Vermont Job Link is a great place to look for opportunities. If you are looking to develop new skills, Community College of Vermont is offering free training.