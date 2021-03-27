Vermont unemployment rate now half the national average

According to the most recent figures available, Vermont’s unemployment rate is just half the national average. The Vermont Department of Labor wrote that it fell from 3.2% in January to 3.1% in February. The national jobless rate is 6.2%.

However, state Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington also wrote that professional and technical services is the only sector of the Green Mountain State’s economy to experience job growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He added that professional and tech services are poised to continue to add new jobs in the next few years.

Harrington noted several reasons why this sector may be thriving. Its jobs can more easily be transferred to a virtual work environment than most. Workers can also operate with a high degree of social distancing.