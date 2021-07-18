Vermont unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.1%

Vermont’s unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point in June to 3.1%.

Jobless rates in different portions of the Green Mountain State ranged from 3% in Middlebury and in the Barre-Montpelier area to 5.1% in Woodstock. The national jobless rate also went up one-tenth of a point, to 5.9%.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said businesses statewide are reporting high levels of open positions. However, he added that the size of the labor force and the number of filled positions both continue to grow.