MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Gov. Phil Scott has announced new license plates will be issued to honor military veterans who have earned an Air Medal or a Bronze Star during their service.

Like other plates for veterans, the new license plates — available now at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles — feature an image of the awards. The Air Medal is awarded for acts of heroism or meritorious achievement during flight. The Bronze Star medal is awarded for heroic service, heroic achievement or meritorious achievement in a combat zone.

“Our work to honor military veterans is never-ending,” said Governor Scott. “We will be forever indebted to the heroes who earned these medals in the line of duty, and this is a small gesture of our appreciation for their bravery, service and devotion to our country and its citizens.”

Both plates require an application to the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs. More information on special license plates for veterans can be found online through the DMV.

“Many of us notice license plates as we drive around town and throughout the state, and these two additional license plates for our decorated veterans will enable them to be further recognized by their neighbors, community members, and others around Vermont,” said Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wanda Minoli.