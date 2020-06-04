Vermont Virtual Town Hall sheds light on how businesses, schools and state leaders are dealing with COVID-19

On Wednesday, Local 22 & Local 44 presented a Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 in Vermont that featured a wide range of panelists discussing current response efforts and concerns.

The long list of guests included Vermont Rep. Peter Welch (D), who began his remarks by detailing the grim unemployment crisis sweeping the nation.

“We have 40 million Americans who are without a job, and we’re approaching 40 percent of Vermonters who want to work but don’t have a job,” Rep. Welch said.

The Payroll Protection Program has provided relief for some struggling businesses, but Rep. Welch said the program isn’t doing nearly enough for others. He added that restaurants, for example, have to have their funds spent by June 30, when many of them may not even be open yet.

“I cosponsored legislation that addressed that problem, and small businesses would have until December 31,” Welch said. “And they’d have much more flexibility about how they would spend that money – expenses like rent and utilities, as well as payroll.”

Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce President Tom Torti said local businesses that are still shuttered look forward to reopening, but that alone won’t be enough, nor is it sustainable.

“They want to be here in order to be able to reopen, so the biggest fear is getting from today to some date uncertain in the future,” Torti said. “What we’ve been doing is impressing on people that now is the time to patronize those businesses to the extent that you can.”

Still, as discussions on reopening take the forefront, COVID-19 remains a public health priority. A recent outbreak in Winooski that Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine estimates will result in 10 to 20 new positive cases could serve as a reminder to Vermonters that we’re not out of the woods yet.

“The contact tracing is in progress and the interviewing is all in progress, I can say though that it is a community outbreak if you will, it is not in a specific facility,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine was also asked about the fact that in Vermont and across the country, African-Americans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“I am very, very concerned about this,” Dr. Levine said. “We know there are historic reasons why African Americans may be at more risk of not only having a poor outcome perhaps, but contracting it in the first place. These go back to major issues of historical injustice and racism.”

Other panelists said inequity extends to education. Burlington School District Superintendent Yaw Obeng said a lot of effort has gone toward making sure students have the resources needed to learn in a remote education world.

“We’ve tried to close that gap, including providing all of our students with a device they can access,” Obeng said. “We’ve also partnered with community partners to help students who are having connectivity issues.”

Meanwhile, the University of Vermont and Champlain College announced that on-campus testing will be available for returning students. Officials had indicated at previous citywide COVID-19 updates that this was on the table.

Gary Derr, Vice President of Student Operations and Public Safety at the University of Vermont, detailed the challenges that UVM and other colleges will face when the Fall 2020 semester arrives.

“How do you manage physical distancing on a campus with 10,000 undergraduate students and 3000 graduate and medical students?” Derr said. “How do we handle office spaces? I think you’re going to see a robust plan that doesn’t have one single solution, but multiple solutions at trying to address making the university campus a safe and healthy place for all.”

Other panelists included Claudio Fort, President & CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, Kyle Dodson, President & CEO of the Greater Burlington YMCA, Joanna Lidback of The Farm at Wheeler Mountain, Richard Watts, Director of the Center for Research on Vermont at UVM, and Heather Pelham, Vermont Tourism Commissioner.