Vermont virus deaths rise to 35, with three more reported at Birchwood Terrace

Vermont health officials say five more people have died from COVID-19, including three patients at Birchwood Terrace, one of eight sites with outbreaks being monitored by the Deaprtment of Health.

Four of the deaths reported Thursday occurred as far back as April 9, but weren’t reported until the cause was confirmed, a health department official said in an email.

“We were aware of a couple of these individuals shortly after they died but were waiting either for the death to be officially certified or for swabs to come back confirming that the individuals were, in fact, confirmed COVID-19 cases,” the spokesperson said.

The three latest deaths at Birchwood Terrace brings the total at the Burlington nursing home to six. At least 69 people associated with the facility have tested positive for the virus, including 22 employees.

Nine residents of Burlington Health & Rehab, where 66 cases of the virus have been confirmed, have died. A total of 27 staff members have tested positive; all have been isolated and are recovering.

The Latest: COVID-19 in the Champlain Valley

News on the outbreak from Vermont and the North Country

One of the five recent deaths was a Vermont resident who died out of state. Another patient died at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Outbreak response teams are monitoring eight group settings in Vermont where cases have been reported. Case numbers at two of the facilities — Decker Tower and the VA Hospital in White River Junction — are pending the results of testing of residents, patients and staff, the health department said.

Outbreaks being monitored in Vermont