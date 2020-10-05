Vermont wants input on uses for $30 million in water cleanup funds

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources wants to know how you think it should use $30 million in future funding to clean up polluted water.

The money will be available in 2022 to help municipalities, farmers and others cut down on the flow of pollution into waterways in the Green Mountain State. The ANR is holding a virtual public hearing about the funding on Thursday, October 22.

The agency also has a survey posted on its website; the deadline to fill it out is Friday, October 30. You can also ask the ANR for a paper copy of the survey instead.