Vermont will begin next phase of vaccine rollout Tuesday

MONTPELIER – At Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, state officials announced that Vermont will begin the third phase of the vaccine rollout on Tuesday, allowing Vermonters 70 and older to sign up for an appointment.

Registration will open at 8:15 Tuesday morning on the Vermont Department of Health website. If you already have an account because you were tested for COVID-19 through a Health Department site, you can use the same account to make your appointment. The Department of Health urges family members and friends are to assist their loved ones with the online system as needed.

State officials said the 70 to 75 age group represents the smallest population pool of this rollout.

“We should be able to register and schedule — and ultimately vaccinate — this age group relatively quickly,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “I would expect in several weeks we’ll be announcing another band that will be opening.”

Governor Phil Scott believes the state’s progress shows that the age-band approach is more effective and flexible than other states’ approach of opening up registration to a larger group.

“They are going to have to be forced with either moving them up, rescheduling, bringing other people to the front of the line, so to speak,” Gov. Scott said. “I think we’re doing this right, and I think it will be more seamless than other states who have opened it up to this broad category.”

Meanwhile, it appears Vermont is facing a new COVID-19 threat – on Thursday, it was revealed that a Colorado company detected viral mutations in Burlington’s wastewater system consistent with the U.K. variant of the virus.

It’s a strong indicator that the highly transmissible variant has reached the Green Mountain State, which didn’t come as a surprise to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

“Learning this news doesn’t really mean we have to change anything we do, we just need to do it all the better,” Dr. Levine said.

On Friday, the CDC released new guidance for fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you’ve received both doses, you no longer need to quarantine as long as the exposure occurred at least two weeks after your last dose, and no more than three months after it.

“This is really great news and shows, we believe, vaccination not only protects you from getting infected in those 90 days, but also that you won’t be able to spread the virus either,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine noted that the state’s travel-related quarantine protocol has not changed for people who are fully vaccinated. He did mention that there’s been discussions about it, and we could learn more next week.