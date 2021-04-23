Vermont will resume use of J&J COVID vaccine by Tuesday

“I don’t know if it will be Monday — certainly Tuesday,” Gov. Phil Scott said on Friday. In that one sentence, he spelled out when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can again go into Vermonters’ arms.

“We will be preparing guidance for Vermonters and for Vermont clinicians this evening, and if there are no major stipulations on who should be offered the vaccine, we will then develop even more opportunities for how to access this vaccine,” state health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

That guidance started to come out late Friday night. Registration slots will open up statewide, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, for J&J vaccine appointments.

Agency of Human Services deputy secretary Jenney Samuelson noted at the governor’s news conference that there would be an emphasis on the Northeast Kingdom. In keeping with that, there’s a J&J drive-through clinic planned for Tuesday from 9:00 until 3:00 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton.

Appointments for that drive-through clinic will be required. The state doesn’t have many appointment slots for Monday. However, it does have a few, most of which are at pharmacies.

“Our pharmacy partners will need to look at, and respond to, the guidance that comes out,” Samuelson said. “It is anticipated, as the governor said, that we definitely will be ready to go on Tuesday.” Some Vermonters may be able to get the J&J single shot on Monday; the state will work with pharmacies to see if it’s feasible.

Levine also added that Vermont doesn’t monitor infected patients long-term for the presence of persistent symptoms. “However, that’s been one of the reasons I’ve been pushing very strongly for our own — within Vermont — study of people long-term with COVID, and we’re very close to beginning that study in a more prospective way,” he said.

The lone treatment program in northern New England for post-COVID syndrome is at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. It’s open to anyone still suffering from symptoms like fatigue, brain fog or shortness of breath more than three months after getting infected.