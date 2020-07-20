Vermont will ship November ballots to all registered voters to promote mail-in voting

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, processed mail-in ballots are seen at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors are launching a $59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the party’s base during a global pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Vermont Secretary of State’s office on Monday issued formal rules for the November election, including sending ballots to all registered voters so they can vote by mail.

“Voting by mail is simple, safe, and secure,” Condos said. “Planning for the 2020 elections, as we collectively respond to the COVID-19 health crisis, has meant accepting that for some of us, the elections process may look or feel a little different this year.”

The 2020 Statewide Elections Directive was part of laws passed by the Legislature allowing mail-in voting during the November election as a way to encourage voting during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The directive “reflects our best effort to balance every Vermonter’s constitutional right to vote with the health and safety concerns we all share in these unprecedented and unpredictable times during thisCOVID-19 health crisis,” Condos’ office said.

Condos said the ballots will be mailed starting Friday, September 18. Voters can return them by mail, bring it to their town of city clerk or cast that ballot at the polls on Election Day.

Voting by mail is not a new concept in Vermont or nationally. Condos said tens of thousands of Vermonters vote by mail in every election cycle.