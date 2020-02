An elderly Vermont woman who police say was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot last month, has died from her injuries.

Irene Gray, 91, died last Sunday at Mount Ascutney Hospital.

Police say she was hit January 20, in a Rite Aid parking lot in Claremont, New Hampshire. Gray was in a wheelchair.

Police say the driver, Kyliee Bly, 17, initially left the scene but was later found not too far away.

Claremont Police are still interviewing witnesses, and the crash remains under investigation.