Vermont woman accused of shooting firearm instructor takes plea deal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Veronica Lewis

Federal prosecutors say a Worcester woman accused of shooting a firearms instructor in 2015 has pleaded guilty to federal robbery and gun charges.

Veronica Lewis, 36, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. The U.S. attorney’s office says the plea deal is contingent upon Lewis pleading guilty to a state charge of attempted second-degree murder in the 2015 shooting of firearms instructor Darryl Montague at his Westford home.

Montague survived being shot multiple times. Lewis had pleaded not guilty and the charge was later dropped. The state has refiled an attempted murder charge against her. Lewis’s lawyer declined comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog