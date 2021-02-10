Vermont woman accused of shooting firearm instructor takes plea deal

Federal prosecutors say a Worcester woman accused of shooting a firearms instructor in 2015 has pleaded guilty to federal robbery and gun charges.

Veronica Lewis, 36, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. The U.S. attorney’s office says the plea deal is contingent upon Lewis pleading guilty to a state charge of attempted second-degree murder in the 2015 shooting of firearms instructor Darryl Montague at his Westford home.

Montague survived being shot multiple times. Lewis had pleaded not guilty and the charge was later dropped. The state has refiled an attempted murder charge against her. Lewis’s lawyer declined comment.