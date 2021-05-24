Vermont Women’s Fund awards $331,000 to non-profits that support women

The Vermont Women’s Fund gave out $331,000 in grants to organizations that support women in the community. They hope this money will help individuals that were hit the hardest during the pandemic.

“Women primarily took the brunt because they hold the majority of tipped wage workers,” Meg Smith, Director of the Vermont Women’s Fund said. “There are more women in restaurants and many different places where tips are part of your income.”

Vermont Works for Women received $10,000. The organization helps women find a job that is the right match for them.

“We had about a 33% increase in the amount of women that we served,” Rhoni Basden, Executive Director at Vermont Works for Women said.

The Vermont Women’s Fund also looked at the racial inequity of Vermont

“Women in color in Vermont were hit hardest by the pandemic,” Smith said. “Not only in cases of covid, but also job loss.”

The Clemmons Family Farm supports 200 Vermont artists of African descent and the majority are women. They also received $10,000.

“Our support includes providing them with professional development opportunities, helping them to network and build community with other Black artists as well as with the greater art community,” Lydia Clemmons, President of The Clemmons Family Farm said.

The farm collaborates with artists such as Cherrita Robertson who worked virtually during the pandemic.

“I did yoga and meditation and some activities with a group of girls from ages 9-14, which went really well and they were able to connect with each other.” Cherrita Robertson said.

Smith said it is vital to have women in the workforce.

“Women are ready and incredible contributors to the Vermont economy, so supporting women supports Vermont in a big way,” Smith said.