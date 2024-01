Both Catamount hockey teams were in action on Saturday night for important conference games.

The women’s team faced Providence for the second night in a row and coming off a 6-0 loss, their worst of the season. But the Cats played a much better game losing 4-3 in overtime.

The men’s team faced Northeastern after a big win against them on Friday. The Huskies took a 2-0 lead and hung on to win 3-1.