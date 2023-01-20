ESSEX JUNCTION, VT – Dozens of exhibitors gather in Essex Junction for Vermont’s 2023 Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show.

Housed at the Champlain Valley Expo Center, the 29th annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show began Friday, and will continue through the weekend.

This massive exposition is where hunters, fishers, craftsmen, and more come together to share their trades with Vermonters.

One longtime vendor at the show, Bob Howe, runs a non-profit in Maine. Pine Grove Programs provides free and naturally therapeutic outdoor experiences for Veterans, first responders, and law enforcement.

“It’s about helping people. This is what we’ve been doing for a long time. I started this in 1976 and we’ve saved a lot of lives. I’ve come to Vermont every year for this show, and I have for about 25 years or so, and I enjoy talking to the Vermont people,” said Howe.

The displays and demonstrations are available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $11 at the door for adults. Kids under the age of twelve can enter the exhibition for $5, and children under the age of three can enter for no cost.