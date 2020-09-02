Vermonter deploys to Louisiana for hurricane relief efforts

Hurricane Laura recently wreaked havoc across the coastline of Louisiana leaving at least 18 people dead in Louisiana and Texas.

The storm caused tens of thousands of people to evacuate and nearly 300,000 are still without power. It could be months before electricity is restored.

Erika fuller of Waterbury Vermont knew she wanted to help.

“Right now we’re not in a situation where we need the support but down the road there could be a large storm that hits the east coast. So, I’m really grateful to be able to help now and understand in the future I might be the one needing the support,” said Fuller.

Erika Fuller is a Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist for the Red Cross. In 2017 she responded to Hurricane Harvey where she helped families muck and gut their homes getting them ready to rebuild. She said since then, she has been interested in giving back and sees the importance of it.

“There’s so many people that have just had their lives turned upside down by the hurricanes and the wildfires that are happening in the world and it means a lot to be able to go out and support them and show them compassion during this time,” said Fuller.

Erica will be joining an operation in Baton Rouge that already involves nearly one thousand trained Red Cross disaster workers. She will be supporting people who have been displaced and are currently in shelters.

