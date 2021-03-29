Vermonters aged 50 and over eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters aged 50 and over are now eligible for making appointments to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 50-and-up age band opened on Monday. The Vermont Health Department website will begin accepting appointments at 8:15 a.m. Over the next three weeks, the age will drop for people eligible to make appointments to receive the vaccine. On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Scott says he believes that by July 4, once all adults have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, life in Vermont will return to almost pre-pandemic normal.