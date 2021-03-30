Vermonters aged 50 and over now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vermonters aged 50 and over are now eligible for making appointments to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 50-and-up age band opened Monday. The Vermont Health Department website began accepting appointments at 8:15 a.m. and by Monday afternoon more than 19,000 people had signed up. Over the next three weeks, the age will drop for people eligible to make appointments to receive the vaccine.

On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated. Gov. Phil Scott says he believes that by July 4, once all adults have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, life in Vermont will return to almost a pre-pandemic normal.