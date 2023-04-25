Montpelier, VT– With springtime also comes hope for many, as April is National Donate Life Month. Vermont officials and people impacted directly by organ donation gathered at the DMV headquarters to celebrate life.

Many are feeling hopeful, recognizing April as organ donation month. According to Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, over 74 Vermonters are currently awaiting an organ transplant, and 56% of adults are registered organ donors.

“That translates into over 330,000 Vermonters who’ve shown a deep spirit of concern and generosity for others by enrolling in the Donate for Life American registry. An individual’s decision can have an immeasurable impact,” notes Dr. Levine.

He says one person can donate up to 8 organs to save a life. Lara Govendo knows that impact.

“I have a genetic condition that caused severe lung disease, so for 30 years I was congested and struggled to breathe,” she says.

Govendo went into respiratory failure in 2017 and had a bilateral lung transplant. “I waited for five months before I received the lifesaving call. A new life began for me, and my friends and family celebrated me being alive,” she says.

Govendo adds that the hope that comes out of organ donation is “unmatched.” 23 years ago, Jim Carter’s daughter left that hope behind as a legacy.

“Andrea is our daughter, and when she was a senior in high school, she was involved in a car crash, a distraction type situation, has a broken seatbelt. She did pass on, she was an organ donor and donated both her corneas, her heart, her liver, and both her kidneys,” Carter says.

Dr. Levine notes the number of people needing organs increases every year.

After being on life support, Dave Gray had a heart transplant in 2016. “I live like every day is your birthday, you just have to be happy and smile every day, I don’t have a bad day anymore. That’s my new life, I have three grandchildren now that I wouldn’t be here for,” says Gray.

Vermont has one of the highest rates of registered organ donors in the United States, but officials hope more people will register.