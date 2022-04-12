Inflation is now at the highest point in more than 40 years and it’s impacting Vermonters, whether it’s the price of groceries or the cost of gas. Many Vermonters say that they were worried at seeing gas prices rise and while the prices are now beginning to stabilize, the cost of other items is still spiking.

Tyler Philbrook works at a coffee shop in Essex and sees firsthand the impact of inflation. “There’s been like a 25 to 50 percent increase on a lot of our goods,” Philbrook says that most of his customers are understanding as long as he is transparent with them. “When someone knows why the prices are increasing, they understand.”

Sarah Newland works in retail and paints a similar picture. “People are still buying it but they definitely notice.” While some of Newland’s customers are going online, she believes most Vermonters like to support local. “Vermonters like to buy local and they want to support the economy here, so that drives them to buy.”

Governor Phil Scott joins with fellow Vermonters in seeing the impact of inflation. “Inflation is really taking over when we saw the numbers and it impacts everyday Vermonters who work for us as well as those who are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Vermonters continue to see the impacts of inflation at the pumps. At a Sunoco station at Montpelier, Vermonters are paying just over $4.00 a gallon.

“It was getting a little scary for a while because it kept going up faster than what we’re used to,” said Guylaine Blenchette.

“The gas prices were rising,” said Latiah Genae Kieu, a Champlain College student who works as a delivery driver. “It was a little scary to know that I got to deal with those so constantly.”

Drivers said they are glad to see gasoline prices becoming steady over the last few weeks. One driver who says she is constantly filling up her car says her boss increased wages for drivers to help drivers fight against inflation. “Instead of drivers making below minimum wage, we’re making at least minimum wage plus our tips. There’s a lot worse things that can be happening to us over here so I think I’m grateful for what we have in that the things we have to worry about most is gas prices.”

The national average of gasoline fell 7.5 cents per gallon in the past week and around 23 cents in the past month. In Vermont, the average is just under $4.10 a gallon.