We’re less than a week away until the Tax Day. Although many dread filing their taxes, it’s an essential task that needs to get done. Some people tackle it head-on while others procrastinate until the last minute. Regardless of your approach, there are resources available to make the process easier.

Those who live in Hinesburg have mixed feelings about filing their taxes. Ty Burritt admitted to being too lazy to filing his taxes and waits until the last minute to complete the task. On the other hand, for Deborah and Paul Perrotte, getting their money early to go on vacation is a motivating factor for filing their taxes promptly.

For those who find filing their taxes to be a daunting task, there are free resources available. Sumner Depot found it easy to learn how to file his taxes by watching online tutorials. Additionally, there are programs through the IRS that offer free in-person services, making the process less complicated for those who need extra assistance.

Miles Halpern, a preparer at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, is a student at St. Michael College, majoring in business. Halpern’s favorite thing about the program is helping people out. “People charge $100 for returns. Our service is free. I love seeing the looks on their faces,” he said.

However, appointments for the free service can be hard to come by at this late stage of the tax season. Halpern noted that “This last week has been popping. We’ve been getting a lot of walk-ins and full appointments till the end.” Despite the high demand, Halpern stated that they may still be able to accommodate walk-ins.

For those who find filing their taxes to be a difficult task, the free in-person services offered by the IRS can be a tremendous help. Bolton resident Patricia Giroux said the program’s services were “very relieving” and allowed her to rely on the preparer’s expertise for advice. As the tax deadline approaches, it’s good to know that there are resources available to help make the process smoother.