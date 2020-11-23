Vermonters can cut down their own Christmas trees at Green Mountain National Forest

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters who want to cut down their own Christmas trees can do so in the Green Mountain National Forest with a $5 permit.

Permits will be available to buy online with a $2.50 service fee or in-person at a Green Mountain National Forest office. This year, in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, the Forest Service says it will provide every fourth and fifth grade student a free Christmas tree voucher by registering online.  

The students who register must present a printed voucher to get the free Christmas tree permit. Trees may only be cut in designated areas.

