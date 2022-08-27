The fourth Annual Vermont’s First African Landing Day was held on Saturday. The event commemorates the resiliency of African Americans in the United States.

“It’s a resiliency story, it’s a proud story and I think we should all be excited about this because it lifts all of us,” says Executive Director of Justice For Vermont Mark Hughes.

The first African Americans arrived in Virginia in 1619.

“When they arrived, they put us in history,” says New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Jarvis Grant. “But you’re well aware that’s the contrary. When they arrived, they took us out of our own history. The liberation for us to take back our destiny and our history.”

In 2019, the State of Vermont proclaimed the fourth Saturday in August as Vermont’s First African Landing Day. This year’s theme for the Vermont First African Landing Day was “We come this far by faith”.

“I’m a person of faith as well,” Hughes says. There’s a connection it has in my spirit.”

Hughes says he gets it from his mother.

“I think about my mother who came up during the Great Migration in 1946,” Hughes says. “Not coming to opportunity in the north but running from share cropping and lynching in the old Jim Crow south. [I think about] her 11 siblings. And I think about being bounced up and down on my mother’s laps and anybody else who would hold me in church from my earliest memories. I think about all the power that came from that, and every facet of my life was centered and grounded in the faith. It was because somebody had the fortitude to have faith, to believe and have hope that something would be better than it was that we were able to advance.”

The event featured singing from the Baptist Gospel Choice and poems from teaching artists. One poem called the Middle Passage described the harsh journey to America for African Americans.

“There should be oceans of tears,” Rajnii Eddins sang. “This ink is not my blood. What right have I to speak. Submerging continents. Mothers one perfect tear. For her children. There were children in that small, cramped space.”

The event also featured a 1619 Traveling Exhibit. The exhibit commemorates the first Africans to have arrived in the United States. The moving exhibit will be kept at the Richard Kemp Center until mid-September.

The Richard Kemp Center opened this past November and was named after the late Richard Kemp — a community activist who stood for racial and economic justice. Kemp was Burlington’s first African American city councilor.

“When we moved here in 1973, the population of people of color and specifically black folks was specifically small,” says Kathleen Kemp. [My father] raised us to question authority, to be politically present, [to be] registered to vote, and [to] think about those who had less than.

Bruce Wilson moved to Vermont in 1989 after attending college in Chicago. Although, he was initially intimidated by the lack of diversity in Vermont, he soon became adjusted. He says he loves living in the Green Mountain State.

“Introduce yourself to people,” says Bruce Wilson. “Let them know who we are. Let them know we’re a person with goodwill and heart and only wants to do right things.”

Wilson was appointed by Vermont Governor Phil Scott as a Human Rights Commission Board Member.

“We got to think of ways to work together to change our attitudes and beliefs about diversity and inclusion,” Wilson says. We need to change our thinking and put our boots on the ground.”

Miha Longmore, the Outreach and Education Director for the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, believes exhibits like these can help educate the public.

“Youth education, they don’t learn stuff like this,” says Miha Longmore. So it’s really important and great that we have this time to educate people.”

At the event included the lead organizer for The Abolish Slavery National Network. Savannah Eldridge made the trip from Texas.

“We’re here to support our network partners in the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance with Proposition Two,” says Savannah Eldridge. “We need to close the loop hole and the gap. We must say to the country that there should be no exception to slavery because it is immoral.”

This November – Vermonters will be able to vote on Proposal Two.

If passed, proposal two would amend Vermont’s constitution by prohibiting slavery and indentured servitude in all forms.

“Many of us believe that Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery,” Longmore says. “But that’s not true. There are a few exceptions in the state constitution that we’re trying to change. And that’s what we call prop two.”

Organizers say they hope to continue celebrating the resiliency of African Americans for years to come.

An event will be held at the Richard Center on Sunday, August 28 to continue discussions centered around racial and economic justice.