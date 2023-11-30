Aaron Schulman and Sarah Ford of Stowe recently made an unexpected discovery at their newly acquired property in Puerto Rico.

While tidying his patio in preparation for Thanksgiving, Schulman stumbled upon what appeared to be bombs dating back to World War II or the Korean War.

“It was not that alarming,” Schulman said. “I just about put my hand on it to move it and stick it somewhere cool in the garden but I thought twice and say maybe I got to let the pro take care of this.”

Schulman contacted local authorities, subsequently involving the police and the FBI. A U.S. Navy bomb squad was brought in to remove the munitions, presumed to be practice rounds from past wars.

The Navy crew were able to carefully remove the munitions using a specialized pod. While the rounds were not an immediate explosive threat, there was concern that detonation could release toxic gases, potentially affecting at least three nearby homes.

“We’re famous in the neighborhood now,” Schulman said. “The new guys on the street.”