Vermonters gather in Essex Junction for a Juneteenth vigil

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – Dozens gathered in Essex Junction for a Juneteenth vigil on Friday. The day recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

Each vigil attendee was given an index card with the name of a Black American who died due to police violence.

Kesha Ram, who served in the Vermont Legislature as a State Representative and is currently running for State Senate, spoke about the importance of Juneteenth.

“Once you understand Black history, you understand that a lot of the things Black communities have been asking for are not radical,” Ram said. “That their life experiences has been incredibly different, that their relationship to the police has been one of fear or terror a lot of the time.”

The vigil was organized by Essex Resists, a local activist group that formed in the wake of President Trump’s inauguration. Kelly Adams helped raise awareness of the event throughout the community.

“I think many people, myself included have just had a moment inside our own hearts where we understand that we have not done enough in our own lives,” Adams said. “…This is a step, this is one step to come out and stand at a vigil like this, but it has to be followed by more action, it has to be followed by a change in policy.”

The discussion around policy change has started in Vermont – a series of police reform recommendations were presented to the Legislature last week.

“I hope what we’re starting to see is more police chiefs, more folks break rank and file to say we have to change what we’re doing and how we treat Black Americans,” Ram said. “Especially if we’re going to move forward together as a country and have safety in our communities.”

Others at Friday’s event said they same out to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and recognize the significance of Juneteenth.

“We’re celebrating what was supposed to be the end of slavery, right, over 150 years ago?,” said Mark Redmond. “And did it ever really end? Well, it morphed. It morphed into discrimination, oppression, Jim Crow laws, it morphed into a lot of things that are contrary to what this country is supposed to be about.”

The vigil was one of many Juneteenth events held across the nation on Friday.

74 year-old Bridget Meyer said she grew up in the segregated South, and came to Friday’s gathering with a large sign that read ‘Juneteenth – Celebrate Freedom’.

“For me, forever, I’ve known that racism is a pandemic,” Meyer said. “And one that we’re finally getting to deal with.”