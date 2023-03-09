Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday at Dealer.com in Burlington as part of a national campaign opposing construction of a law enforcement training center near Atlanta that has coined ‘Cop City’.

Among the dozen protestors was a member of the Cox family, which owns Cox Enterprises, whose holdings include Dealer.com. Cox Enterprises is one of Cop City’s major financial backers.

“One of the corporations, one of the prominent corporations involved in that is Cox Enterprises, which is my family’s corporation,” said Jim ‘Fergie’ Cox Chambers, Jr.

Chambers said the nearly $100 million facility, a mock city for “urban police” training would further militarize law enforcement and harm the ecosystem of the South River Forest ecosystem. But, more importantly, Chambers said the 380-acre facility would dislocate members of the city’s Black and Hispanic communities.

“What we’re also seeing is a mass displacement overwhelmingly of the Black community in Atlanta which is historically a Black majority city and is no longer a Black majority city,” Chambers said.

Construction of the project was approved by Georgia lawmakers. Protestors in Burlington said they see parallels between Cop City project and efforts in Vermont to preserve the state’s fortest.

Jayna Ahsaf, a field organizer for FreeHer, a national campaign to close women’s prisons, says Vermont has cut funding for school construction and not prioritized housing for low-income residents. She is hoping to spark housing reform at the statehouse in 2023.

“With Cop City, with these prisons, all our calls for freedom will just be met with more control, so we’re here today to stand in solidarity,” Ahsaf said.