Montpelier, VT — April marks Vermont Organ Donation Month, and on Friday, an event in Montpelier was aimed at raising awareness for organ donations. The event was hosted by the Department of Motor Vehicles, where the majority of Vermonters who become organ donors register.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says he is moved by the stories of lives saved by organ donation. “We hear stories like we heard today from donors and recipients that are heartwarming and impactful. If you’re not thinking about it before, now you’re thinking about it.”

Dr. Levine is a registered organ donor and believes knowing a survivor of a transplant can encourage people to become organ donors. “Keeping that firmly in their memory is going to allow them to say look, my friend is now alive and well and functioning because of that organ. Let me check my license and see if I got a heart on.”

A common myth is that people think they are too old to be organ donors but the fact of the matter is that people of all ages and all medical histories can be potential donors.

One attendee, Bill Canfield says his wife died of a brain aneurism but that she did not die in vain. “We were able to help a lot of people have new lives. She lives on through them and that’s very comforting to me and my family.” Her organ donations of kidneys and cornea led to people getting their sight back and getting off machines. Canfield said one of the most fulfilling moments for him was when he received a letter from someone his wife saved. “He thanked me for receiving the liver because it gave him life and a chance to play ball with his grandchildren.”

While reading the letter, Canfield got emotional. “All I can say is thank you and god bless. My thoughts and prayers will be with you always.”

David Gray, a heart transplant recipient is looking to raise awareness by painting rocks and he leaves them all over the U.S. to raise awareness for organ donations. “I got 23 saying that I write on all these rocks. Like today a good saying is you’re waiting for the weekend. Try waiting for a lifesaving organ. I waited nine months. Didn’t know if I’d be here the next day. Never wanted to go to sleep at nighttime.”

It all started with a virus in 2015. “I lived on life support for 177 days. I was on a bypass machine 2 times.” A heart transplant in 2016 saved his life.

“That allowed me to get out of the hospital and walk my daughter down the aisle. I’m here for three grandchildren now. That’s six years I got 3 grandkids now. I wouldn’t have been here for them without my donor mother making the decision she made.”

Six years later, he’s pleading with others to make the same life-saving decision. “You’re saving someone’s life. You’re changing someone’s story. You’re helping someone live their dream.”

There are currently over 100,000 patients who are waiting for organ donations. People can sign up to be organ donors through the DMV and you can also sign up online at registerme.org.