Heavy snow caused problems around the area as many Vermonters were not prepared for the snow and some even lost power. After a relatively mild Monday, waking up to snow was a bit of a shock Tuesday morning.

“It’s crazy April. Yesterday was so gorgeous and warm,” said Barbara McMaster of East Charleston, Vermont. “It’s always a shock to look down and see the ground full of snow again.”

Joe, a Florida native got a strong taste of Vermont weather. “What a surprise. It was a whiteout, no palm trees here. I didn’t know you got it in Vermont at the end of April, here it is so I’m soon over it. I’m flying home Thursday.”

Little Luke was first enamored with playing in the winter storm. “I wanted to play outside in the snow but I don’t like how the snow is so wet and slushy.”

Some were happy the conditions weren’t as bad as anticipated.

“Roads were good, surprisingly good, no snow, just wet,” said Ruben Masse.

One truck driver says her truck is handling the snow well so far but she has a message for cars passing her truck in the storm. “Don’t pass me on curbs and don’t pass me on bridges.”

One AAA driver says he has been towing cars all day. “I’ve noticed we have a lot of cars going off the road or into potholes because they can’t see through the snow,” said Howard Woods, Battery Technician Roadside Call. He says he even lost power. “I actually did have a power outage today but it came back in maybe 5 or 6 minutes or so.”

Another Vermonter who lost power saw sparks on the wires. “It seemed like that could be a very dangerous situation,” said Thomas Baker.

Shane Garceau, a Green Mountain Power driver says he worked most of the night and was called into work at 4:30 am and says they’re doing the best they can to bring power back to Vermont homes. “Storm is quick and we’ll get the power on as fastest and safest as we can. It was heavy, heavy wet snow and that builds and loads up on trees and doesn’t fall out. All that weight in the trees bend over and get on our lines, which causes outages.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they have brought power back to 28,000 Vermont homes, to bring power back to everyone by tonight. They advise us to stay clear of lines that are down and to call GMP.

Irene Cook, a Cardinal truck driver was unsurprised by the weather. “It’s Vermont. This is Vermont.”