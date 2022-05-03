Following the leak last night of a draft of a Supreme Court brief which will decimate women’s reproductive freedom, a local activist group held a silent vigil in support of women’s human rights. On Tuesday morning, people gathered in Essex Junction and held signs to support women’s rights.

Kelly Adams, the leader of a local activist group, Essex Resists, says they are not going to stand for this. “I just felt so much rage and so much grief because what we are fundamentally talking about here is whether or not 50% of our population has human rights.”

As a mother, Adams says she is concerned for her children. “I don’t want my daughters to have fewer rights than my own mother had. That is the wrong direction to be going in.”

In Vermont, what is known as Prop 5 will go before voters in November. Prop 5 is an amendment to the state constitution that would safeguard the right to reproductive liberty regardless of any future decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Law professor Jared Carter says there is pressure for the court to issue its decision quickly. “The reality is this was a draft that we know is hostile to the right anyway and it’s very unclear how many members of the court support this draft decision and how many oppose it.”

Lucy Leriche, the Vice President of Public Affairs with Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund says she saw this coming for years. “I think people in Vermont think oh nothing bad like that will happen in Vermont, of course, we are pro-choice here, at the same time we have seen through history that unexpected things can happen.”

Leriche wants to remind people that elections matter. “A subsequent legislature could come in after the next election and if that legislature were made up of people who were a majority opposition to abortion rights they could make the decision to repeal the reproductive rights bill.”

Adams wants women to know that they are not alone. “Vermont is a small state there are women all over this country that are going to be put in bad positions but we have to lead the way and show what is possible but we have to fight for the whole country.”

In November, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment will appear on the statewide ballot.