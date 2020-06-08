Vermonters reminded to help slow spread of ash tree pest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is reminding residents to help slow the spread of the emerald ash borer, an insect that kills ash trees.

The invasive pest has been found in numerous Vermont towns and is expected to spread, killing most ash trees that become infested, the state said.

June through the end of September is the insect’s flight season, when the adult beetles emerge from infested ash trees and ash wood products to seek out new host trees, the agency said.

The emerald ash borer has often been unintentionally moved into areas that were not infested in vehicles carrying firewood.

The agency advises leaving firewood at home when camping and buying it instead near the campsite. It also says to know the source of firewood and ask that suppliers to confirm that they have not moved untreated ash out of an infested area.

To help slow the spread, Vermonters can learn to identify the pest and report suspicious findings at www.VTInvasives.org.