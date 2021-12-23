Vermonters got an early start to the day in an effort to acquire free, rapid test kits from sites across the Green Mountain State. Governor Phil Scott along with the Health Department reminded residents of the opportunity via social media on Wednesday and the response was overwhelming.

30,000 tests were distributed to sites around Vermont including the Double Tree Hotel in South Burlington. Jeff Patterson, Deputy Director of Operations for Garnet said the site got 1,200 tests and ran out in less than an hour. “We had lines starting up before 7 o’clock this morning.”

The same happened at a Garnet site in Winooski and on Pine Street in Burlington.

Ellie Churchill, a junior at the University of Vermont said, “I think we were surprised by how many people were here, we got off the interstate and it was backed up all the way to the exit.” Churchill was looking for two kits, which comes with four tests, enough for her family but she and others were turned away.

Will Mitchell, a resident of Shelburne said, “We have elderly people coming to our home, and we wanted the ability to get everybody tested.”

Another individual said he was trying to get a rapid test for his wife after someone tested positive in her workplace. “She’s not able to leave work in order to be tested because of the lack of help, and I have yet to find a test to get to her,” said John Grzywna of South Burlington.

The Health Department issued a statement saying, “the overwhelming response of Vermonters to our call for being as protected as possible is heartening. We recognize the frustration people who are looking today for tests may have, which is why we are making available as many tests as possible between now and New Year’s.

The Department is planning on allocating up to 96,000 kits and will distribute more on Friday and before New Years at various Agency of Transportation sites.