A Vermont Senate committee and a Vermont House committee held a joint hearing Thursday night in Montpelier, where a wide range of people told them about the effects of the state’s well-documented housing crisis.

A former home care worker living in Barre testified that if she and her partner had housing units available to them, they’d be in one right now. Colby Lynch added that the living arrangement for the two of them in hotel housing is “a chicken-or-the-egg situation”.

“Vermont has no housing safety net,” she said. “We had to switch careers because if we make even $60 more than we currently make in low-wage jobs, we wouldn’t be able to stay at the hotel.”

A woman from Wilder — one of the villages that comprises the Town of Hartford — says developers in her area are placing tremendous pressure on the community. Cathy Melocik testified that those developers are based in White River Junction, Quechee and Lebanon, New Hampshire, among other places.

“We’re seeing neighborhoods disappear,” Melocik said. “I read a quote from a private equity investor once that affordable housing is considered a relatively safe investment because the demand is only expected to go up, and I think that’s wrong.”

Another attendee wanted the assembled lawmakers to know that housing and transportation are inextricably linked. She referred to one particular community in Lamoille County as “a transportation desert”.

“Morrisville has been building tremendously and can only take so much more,” Emily Rosenbaum of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge said. “Stowe has very expensive housing. Johnson wants to be part of our housing solution. However, we do not have transportation for commuting purposes in Johnson.”

According to a South Burlington man with a professional background in economic development consulting, the ability of working families to afford to live in close proximity to quality jobs is crucial to Vermont’s future.

“According to an analysis by the Washington Post, Vermont annually loses 58% of our college graduates, which is the lowest rate of retention among all states,” Peter Plumeau said.

Quite a few people at the joint hearing urged lawmakers to fund the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board next year to the fullest extent state law allows. That amount would come out to about $27.8 million.