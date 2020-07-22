Vermonters voice frustration over proposed health insurance hike at public hearing

The Green Mountain Care Board heard concerns from Vermont residents about a proposed hike in health insurance prices for individual and small employer plans at a public hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont asked to raise next year’s premium prices by 6.3 percent, while MVP Healthcare asked for a 7.3 percent increase.

“The high cost of healthcare already limits access to medical and mental healthcare for Vermonters,” said Claire Diamond, a psychotherapist. “Every day, I directly witness the ways our oppresive systems create and exacerbate personal trauma. I have a sliding scale and most often don’t charge for missed appointment fees, because I want to make psychotherapy as accesible as possible for my clients.”

If this years’ proposal passes, Blue Cross premiums will have gone up 54 percent since 2015. It’s a trajectory beyond frustrating for Vermonters like Pam Pelino, who said increased costs have been compounded by rising deductibles.

“Health insurance costs exceed most Vermonters’ mortgage if they’re lucky enough to own a house,” Pelino said. “Their mortgage expenses and Vermont health insurance costs are among the highest in the country. We just feel strongly that we cannot stand this any longer.”

The Healthcare is a Human Right Campaign called on the Board to reject these hikes, and would also like an emergency order to expand Medicaid to all vermont residents. The public hearings don’t typically include comments from the board, but one question got a response from Chair Kevin Mullin.

“Can you look every single one of us in the eye and tell us that an insurance company’s survival is more important than ours?” asked Madelin Walker.

“I think every one of the board members would love to tell the insurers they’ll lose money by offering this insurance, but we’re not allowed to do this by statute, we’d be violating the law that put us in place and we’d also be hurting Vermonters who would no longer have access to federal subsidies for their healthcare,” Mullin said in response.

The Board is still taking public comment until Thursday. Next month, it will be holding public hearings for the State’s 2021 hospital budget. The board has said Vermont’s hospitals lost a combined $77 million in March and April alone.

