Vermonters who receive food assistance will get payment boost in June

Some Vermonth households that receive benefits from the state’s 3SquaresVT food assistance program will receive a one-time boost in payments in June, thanks to the federal CARES Act.

The Department for Children and Families said Thursday the increase will equal to the difference between the household’s original benefit and the maximum benefit for the household size. Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit or a zero benefit will not get an increase.

CF Commissioner Ken Schatz said households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll receive it in their EBT card, through direct deposit or by check.

“Vermonters are facing economic hardship and food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “This higher benefit will help make sure they can get the food they need.”

The temporary benefit will vary depending on household size:

1 person = $194;

2 people = $355;

3 people = $509;

4 people = $646:

5 people = $768

Each additional person = $146

