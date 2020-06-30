Vermonters who receive food assistance will get payment boost in July, August

Some Vermont households that receive food-assistance payments from the state will see a boost in payments in July and August as part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill.

The Department for Children and Families said Tuesday that the increase in 3SquaresVT benefits will be equal to the difference between the household’s original benefit and the maximum benefit for the household size.

The temporary benefits will vary depending on household size:

1 person = $194;

2 people = $355;

3 people = $509;

4 people = $646:

5 people = $768

Each additional person = $146

Households that already receive the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit or a zero benefit will not get an increase.

The department said households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll receive it in their EBT card, through direct deposit or by check.