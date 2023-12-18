Vergennes, VT– A group of kindergarteners are encouraged to learn through a specific kind of movement. It’s a method coined by Vermont’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Robyn Newton.

It’s been a special year for Newton, a physical education teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School. She was awarded the honor last fall, and since then, has enjoyed sharing her original techniques throughout the country.

“It’s been a really empowering year for me, I’ve really been able to present at conferences, share my passions, and really try to elevate teachers,” says Newton.

She highlighted her trip to the White House where she got to meet with President Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Newton says she also got the chance to meet with the other 55 state teachers of the year.

She says her methods designed for young kids have been picked up by high school teachers. Her original technique: Action Based Learning.

“Learning through movement, it’s a kindergarten program where students come into the gym, do some basic fundamental motor skills which helps their brains align to help them do their academics,” says Newton.

“As a former teacher myself, I love seeing the connection between the mind and the body, how important it is for kids to be healthy in their bodies in order to succeed,” says Congresswoman Becca Balint.

Rep. Balint, a former middle school teacher, was invited to take part in a class. She looked to the importance of movement during the day for the younger grades.

“This is some of the most important work Vermont teachers do in the younger years, is really teaching them the building blocks to be able to do all that education,” says Balint.