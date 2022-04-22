After taking a short hiatus due to the events of the past two year, people are once again gathering in the streets of Saint Albans for the 55th year of maple fun!

The Vermont Maple festival kicked off Friday with live music, rides and off course all things maple, one booth even sold maple pina coladas!

While the festival is close to full scale, organizers say some of the beloved attractions like the pancake breakfast and the craft show are still on pause.

The Green Mountain State is known for producing 50% of the country’s maple syrup, and our sugar makers had a solid season.

According to Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, the final numbers will be tallied and released in June, but he said this season was better than the last two.

For more information on this weekend event click here: https://www.vtmaplefestival.org/schedule-of-events