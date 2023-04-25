In memory of Moriah Wilson, the Vermont-based Burke Mountain Academy has established the Moriah Wilson ’14 legacy fund with a $100,000 endowment from the Wilson family and the Moriah Wilson Foundation.

The money will reduce travel costs and buy equipment for current BMA athletes.

Moriah benefited from financial support while at Burke, so academy officials and Moriah’s family believe the fund is a meaningful way to remember her.

“You come across people all the time in your life who are the shining example of the character and values that you might personally want to be or that we, as a school, would aspire to have our kids be, and you don’t really know it in the moment until they’re gone. Moriah is an example of that. She was just the kindest, most genuine person. She was an incredibly hard worker, great student, and great athlete,” said Head of Burke Mountain Academy, Willy Booker.

The family says in a statement “we’re honored to establish the Moriah Wilson ‘14 legacy fund at Burke Mountain Academy to carry on Moriah’s legacy and inspire the next generation of student athletes. Burke Mountain Academy has had an instrumental impact on our family and has been especially supportive through this difficult time.”

Moriah was a Vermont professional cyclist who was fatally shot last May.