WATERBURY, Vt. — While federal funding has been pouring into the Green Mountain State to aid businesses and industries impacted by the recent floods, one industry finds itself facing the challenge on its own—the cannabis industry, which will not receive any FEMA money. Cannabis farmers in Vermont have been hit hard by the recent flash floods, with many reporting significant damage to their crops.

“They’re reporting 50 to 75 and in some cases 100% of their crop is not usable,” said James Pepper from the Cannabis Control Board, highlighting the devastating impact on cannabis farmers.

Leif Olson, the owner of Ferns Farm in Cavendish, Vermont, described the situation as “pretty devastating” and emphasized that the flooding had overwhelmed the entire community.

For the cannabis industry, the absence of federal funding is particularly challenging. As Timothy Fair, the Managing Partner of Vermont Cannabis Solutions, explained, “The reality is cannabis remains a controlled substance under federal law,” which effectively leaves cannabis growers without access to FEMA money.

Noah Fishman, the Co-Owner of Zen Barn Farms Dispensary, pointed out that the lack of federal aid adds to the ongoing struggles faced by the relatively new cannabis industry. “We also don’t have crop insurance; we don’t have traditional forms of insurance period,” added James Pepper from the Cannabis Control Board. “We don’t have access to financing, we don’t have lines of credit. We don’t have bankruptcy protection. This is going to be a real challenge.”

The impact of the flash floods extends beyond growers. Cannabis dispensaries, such as Zen Barn Farms, are also feeling the disruptions in the supply chain. “We’re nothing without the farmers and without flowers,” said Noah Fishman. “Cannabis flowers are what drive all of our businesses and most of our sales and get turned into all the products they sell.”

The consequences of the flooding and lack of federal assistance may ultimately be felt by consumers, with potential higher prices on the horizon. “It’s almost a classic Economics 101 Supply Demand problem,” explained Timothy Fair. “There’s a limited supply, and when that limited supply gets even less limited, what’s left will cost more.”

In the face of these challenges, the cannabis industry is hoping for help from both the state and federal governments. “We just want to be treated like everyone else,” said Noah Fishman. Timothy Fair emphasized that those committing their savings and lives to a new industry deserve the same protections as others.

With no access to federal dollars and lacking essential financial safeguards, the road ahead for Vermont’s cannabis industry remains uncertain. As the community tries to recover from the recent floods, these cannabis farmers and businesses are left to navigate the challenges alone.