Vermont’s case rate not expected to decrease over next four weeks, according to Scott Administration

The Scott Administration advises Vermonters to mask, test, and get vaccinated as cases increase across the state.

According to commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s COVID-19 statistics, Vermont’s cases will not decrease over the next four weeks. He says this doesn’t mean they will increase, but current modeling is not anticipating cases to trend downward.

In the past six weeks, Vermont saw an average of 200 cases a day, but Pieciak says daily case counts now average 309. He added weekly totals are up by 42 percent since last Tuesday.

“What that tells us is the prevalence of the virus is greater than it was week or two ago, it’s not just a matter of testing or some other data anomaly,” said Commissioner Pieciak.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine attributes the increase to number of factors, including the Delta variant, which he calls “incredibly contagious” and one that is spreading at a faster rate. He cited Vermonters’ behavior in recent weeks.

“We are more mobile and traveling and hosting visitors. Doing things in person and gathering more, especially indoors as the weather cools down,” said Levine.

Currently, Vermonters ages 5 to 11 are contracting the virus more quickly than adults. Pieciak says their case rates double that of adults ages 19 and older. He along with his colleagues urge everyone to make smart decisions in the coming weeks.

“Most important as always is vaccination and that now includes children,” said Levine. And I want to give a huge thanks to the literally thousands and thousands of parents, guardians, caregivers who’ve already acted on the decision to vaccinate their children.”

Vaccinations among young people are off to a strong start with more than 30 percent of Vermont’s children already with appointments or their first shot. The Scott Administration continues to encourage those who are not yet protected to get the vaccine especially as nearly 70 percent of hospitalizations in the past week were among the unvaccinated.

“To prepare ourselves for the holidays, all the components matter to protect ourselves, our families and the health of our Vermonters. We have to do it all,” said Levine.

Dr. Levine encourages Vermonters to keep gatherings safe by reducing their size and hosting them outside, if possible. He suggests masking up indoors and getting tested before and after an event, a strategy he plans to talk about in another press conference.