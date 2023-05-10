Montpelier, VT – Vermont’s lawmakers are racing to reach a consensus on funding a bill that has the potential to reshape child care in the state, while House and Senate leaders diligently strive for a compromise.

An impasse accurately characterizes the current situation as both the House and the Senate have reached a consensus on the funding amount for the bill, exceeding $120 million, yet the means of financing remain a different narrative.

The two Chambers both voted in favor of using a payroll tax as a vehicle to pay for it, but House leaders have since decided that isn’t the path they want to go.

The Senate remains supportive for the payroll tax while also favoring an increase in the corporate and personal income tax.

Coming into the session, it appeared that two of the largest priorities of the two chambers was to pass comprehensive child care and paid family and medical leave bills.

With just days to go in the session, paid family and medical leave has been set to the side until next year.

House and Senate leaders met Wednesday afternoon to continue this discussion but are yet to reach an agreement.

“The financing mechanism is not the only point of disagreement. We put a couple of things on the table, the child tax credit that was used to pay for child care. We’re willing to let that stay in place as it currently stands. We also removed the 12-week parental leave at the request of the house,” said State Senator Phil Baruth.

“We need to do fundamental work to change the system of child care in Vermont. We need to make the system more accessible, and more affordable and do everything we can to increase quality,” said State Representative Emily Kornheiser.

Some lawmakers say they believe the house wants to save the payroll tax for their paid leave program next year.

Baruth said he is willing to extend the session into Saturday or next week to get a compromise, but it would cost Vermonters tens of thousands of dollars per day.

Hundreds of Vermonters made their way to the Statehouse pushing lawmakers to get this bill to the finish-line in the previous week.

Many business owners say they view this bill as a way to boost the state’s economy, keeping employees at work.

“A key piece of the puzzle here is, when people hear childcare, they think of kids and crayons and sunshine. That’s all great things and they are all real, but this is fundamental to the sustainability of Vermont’s economy,” said Aly Richards of Let’s Grow Kids.

Richards stressed that the successful passage of this bill is crucial as numerous child care centers across the state heavily depend on it, warning that failure to reach an agreement could jeopardize the future of approximately a hundred centers, putting them at risk of closure within the next year.