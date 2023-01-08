The Cat Fanciers Association’s Cat Show makes its return to Burlington this weekend and lots of our furry friends were in attendance.

The Doubletree in Burlington had its fair share of fur-midible competitors.

“We have the kitten category for kittens from four to eight months,” says Nancy Watt — the Show Manager. “Then we have the championship categories for adult cats eight months and older. We also have the premiership category which is for off-spade and neutered cats and then we have the domestic short hair.”

The competition had its fair share of different breeds — from British Short Hairs, Abyssinians to Persians.

Furry Friends came from across the country including Florida, Colorado and California. Some cats even made the voyage across the ocean, coming from France and Switzerland.

Cats who scored in this competition go on to become national champions in the Cat Fanciers Association.