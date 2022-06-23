Winooski, VT — Vermont’s first Afghan restaurant, Bamyan Kebab House, opened last week. Brothers Awran and Wazirgul Hashimi hopes that the restaurant can be a place where they can bring the community together.

“One of the reasons that I opened this restaurant was because Vermont accepted a good number of new Afghan refugees and especially in Chittenden County,” said Awran. “I decided to open this restaurant as a place for them to come together and feel it as a home to celebrate some of their most important occasions and holidays in Afghan calendars.”

Awran also hopes to introduce the Afghan food and cultures to the people of Vermont. “This place is where they come and meet new Afghans and they eat Afghan foods and get to know more about Afghans and the positive stories that Afghans have to share with them.”

Chef Wardak Karimi is among the Afghan refugees newly resettled in the U.S. after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. “Vermont is very much like my province in Afghanistan, the people are friendly that are from here,” said Karimi.

Karimi has been in Vermont for five months. “It has been a little bit challenging in the beginning but the people are supportive and friendly here and they have accepted me with open arms. The reason that I come to work here is because is it is the first Afghan restaurant in Vermont and I want to cook Afghan foods and it’s a good way to have work and introduce Afghan cultures.”

The manager, Najia Anwari, says the food is completely different from anything you can find in the state. “It feels like home, that i am in Afghanistan and going to a restaurant and eat Afghan food and traditional food and it feels really good for me.”

There are about 260 Afghan refugees that have arrived in Vermont over the last several months. “My demand is that we can be as supportive as we can to them because they are forced to leave their homes and it doesn’t matter how undeveloped or how bad the area was that they were living, it still was a home and they left it, and were forced to come and they want to have a peaceful and successful life here,” said Hashimi.

The Bamyan Kebab House will be open every day but Monday for lunch and dinner.