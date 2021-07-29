Vermont’s first Black female police chief has big plans for Brattleboro

Vermont’s first black female police chief, says she has big plans for Brattleboro. They hope to diversify their department and recruit more officers.

Her name is Norma Hardy. She was sworn in on Wednesday.

“I hope to bring the Brattleboro Police Department to be known as an exceptional department, as a trusted and trustworthy department,” Chief Hardy said.

Chief Hardy has 26 years of experience in law enforcement. She admits there were gender obstacles along the way.

“When I joined the port authority police there were not a lot of women,” Chief Hardy said. “So making men, other officers feel confident in my abilities to be a police officer.”

Also, being a Black women

“Being a Black woman also, sometimes the male officers would make certain statements that I didn’t feel as if they were ferocious about it,” Chief Hardy said. “I just felt that they didn’t have the knowledge that it might not be the right thing to say.”

Chief Hardy said she loves knowing that young girls could look up to her in this role.

“I hope that I can continue to be someone that they would look up to and aspire to reach heights even greater than the ones that I have reached,” Chief Hardy said. “I always tell young people, partially young girls, you can go further than I have.”

In Brattleboro, Chief Hardy faces some tough issues. According to a report by the Community Safety Review Committee, found racial bias and profiling are a problem in the city. Especially with the police department’s response to community safety.

In addition, there are only two female officers, now including Chief Hardy. She is also the only person of color. Captain Mark Carignan said they want to see diverse candidates apply.

“To show the community we want to reflect the representation that they have by having officers that look like them,” Carignan said.

But the biggest challenge is hiring and recruiting.

“We are very short staffed right now,” Carignan said. “We have an authorized strength of 27 officers and we currently have 17. That includes the recent hire of Chief Hardy.”

Chief Hardy said she wants to be a part of the community, and wants everyone to feel safe.

“Whether it is approaching us or us having to approach them, to not feel that they will be abused or harassed and that they can trust us,” Chief Hardy said.

One of Chief Hardy’s hobbies is to write poetry. She has been writing since she was eight-years-old.

“The one that most people talk to me about is the one I wrote after the terrorist attacks on 9/11,” Chief Hardy said. “And it’s called The Men. That is the one that people speak about the most because it honors my colleagues that were lost during the attacks.”

Chief Hardy said if you are interested in law enforcement, come join them.