Vermont’s first COVID-19 patient is improving, hospital says

The first Vermont patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19 has improved to stable.

In a statement issued by the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Chief Nursing Officer Pamela Duchene calls the patient’s condition an improvement.

The Bennington hospital is now treating three cases of COVID-19. The hospital — as well as the UVM Medical Center – is also offering drive-up testing for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Duchene says the hospital has been conducting about 20 tests a day.

