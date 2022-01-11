Vermont Fish and Wildlife has announced that their annual Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, January 29.

Anglers may ice fish without a fishing license on any Vermont waterbody that is open to ice fishing.

“Ice fishing can be a great way to introduce people to how much fun fishing can be,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Showing youngsters or adult new anglers how to jig for perch or how to use tip-ups is rewarding, and it can provide an excellent meal of fresh fish. Perhaps best of all – the experience almost always creates fond memories to last a lifetime.”

