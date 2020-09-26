Vermont’s health commissioner says, “Please, get your flu shot”

Vermont’s health commissioner is imploring people to get their flu shot to protect against a potential ‘Twindemic.”

Or, when COVID cases coincide with the flu.

“Like Dr. Fauci told us, we can’t let our guard down,” said Governor Phil Scott.

He reminded Vermonters Friday there’s always a risk of spread.

“We all have to do our part…that means, wear a mask around others, keep physically distanced, wash your hands, stay home when sick, and follow the travel and other health guidance,” said Scott.

Now, with flu season ahead, Dr. Levine urges the state to take one additional step.

“Please get your flu shot.”

Dr. Levine recommends the flu shot to Vermonters from 6 months to 65 years old as it can reduce the severity of the flu and protect those with underlying health conditions.

“We know more about the flu than we do about covid and we already have a vaccine to prevent it,” said Dr. Levine.

He told the state he’s working with the medical community to make flu shots widely accessible.

“Whoever thought you would drive through to get your vaccine like a drive-thru test in the covid era. there are now opportunities to do that in the drive-thru fashion,” said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine also spoke of administering flu shots at schools and getting vaccinated at food pick-up sites. He even mentioned a delivery option.

Those without insurance can also rely on a community health center and get one for free.

“So what I’m trying to tell you is there’s not a lot of excuses you’ll be able to come with during the month of October for why you shouldn’t be getting a flu shot or why it’s a challenge to get one,” said Dr. Levine.

He says he doesn’t know how the flu season will go during a pandemic and highly recommends that children and adults get one.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/flu.