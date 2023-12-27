Hundreds of refugees could soon be calling the Green Mountain State home. Vermont has said it’s willing to resettle over 500 refugees by September of next year.

But in an ever-growing housing crisis, officials say they’re less hopeful about finding housing for those who need it.

“We know a lot of Vermonters, particularly low income Vermonters, are looking for housing, so it’s really everybody getting in line,” says Tracy Dolan, the State Refugee Office director.

This would be the largest refugee resettlement in the state in almost ten years.

The size pool is determined through discussions between federally contracted resettlement agencies and the states refugee office.

In 2022, Dolan says Vermont welcomed about 387 refugees, and a little over 400 in 2023. She says the main focus of resettlement activity is employment related.

“Our work force desperately needs it…” she says, “our employers are calling saying ‘we’re ready.’ We have some sectors that are really desperate for workers.”

According to Dolan, around 80% of work eligible refugees find jobs within their initial months in Vermont. However, the lack of adequate, affordable housing puts a strain on their ability to transition smoothly into their new lives.

But of course, it’s not just newcomers that are feeling the pinch.

“None of the units we’re talking about here are allocated specifically for refugees, nobody pushes anybody out of the way,” Dolan stressed when asked about the housing process for refugees in Vermont.

Governor Phil Scott has long encouraged Vermont to accept more refugees. When asked about his thoughts given the states current housing situation, he issued the following statement:

“I have always believed that the United States, and Vermont, have a moral obligation to be welcoming of people around the globe seeking a better life and new opportunities. Once we welcome new Vermonters to our communities, it’s critical that they’re accepted and welcomed with open arms.”